India's wheat production pegged at record in 2025-26 despite uneven weather

India’s wheat production in 2025-26 crop year is projected to be at a record 120.65 million tonnes, 2.29 per cent higher than last year, government data released on Wednesday showed. This is despite localised damage caused due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

The projection is in line with the agriculture ministry's pre-weather estimate of 120.21 million tonnes for the crop year which ends in June and higher than 117.94 million tonnes recorded in 2024-25.

"Wheat production is estimated at 120.65 million tonnes, which is 2.71 million tonnes higher than last year," the agriculture ministry said, releasing the third estimate of major agricultural crops for 2025-26.

The ministry had always maintained that the country's wheat production remained "stable and resilient despite localised damage" caused by unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms. Few weeks back, the government decided to purchase 34.5 million tonnes of wheat from farmers this season, 15 per cent higher than the earlier target of 30 million tonnes. The procurement till date stands at 34 million tonnes after initial slack. Private estimates, meanwhile, peg the 2025-26 wheat production at around 110.65 million tonnes, marginally more than their estimate of 109.63 million tonnes. Total foodgrain production is projected to increase to 376.55 million tonnes for 2025-26, from 357.73 million tonnes in the previous year.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the bumper harvest, saying that the jump in output was due to the positive impact of the government’s agricultural policies. Meanwhile, the Centre will hold the National Campaign for Kharif conference in Pusa on May 28-29. The conference, which comes at a time when India's 2026 southwest monsoon is expected to be 'below normal' due to adverse impact of El Nino, is expected to serve as a major national platform to strengthen preparations for the upcoming Kharif season, enhance coordination between the Centre and the states, and ensure more effective implementation of farmer-centric policies.