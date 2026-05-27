India seeks 1.7 MT urea imports as West Asia conflict hits supply

India is seeking offers from global suppliers to buy 1.7 million tons of urea, a widely used nitrogen fertilizer, ahead of the monsoon sowing season, as the Middle East conflict disrupted gas supplies for domestic output.

National Fertilizers Ltd., a state-run producer that also imports the crop nutrient for the government, issued a tender to buy 900,000 tons through the country’s west coast, and the remaining volume via the east coast, according to a notice posted on its website on Wednesday. The shipments should leave the loading port by July 20, it said.

India regularly purchases urea through global tenders to meet local demand. The latest tender is the second since the start of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The purchase plan comes ahead of the new sowing season, with plantings of key crops including rice, corn and soybeans set to begin next month.