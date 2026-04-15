India's domestic urea production likely to jump over 11% in April

India is expected to produce around 2 million tonnes of urea in April 2026, up 11.1 per cent from 1.8 million tonnes in March 2026, due to increased availability of LNG impacted by the West Asia crisis, sources said.

This production level would be close to the usual April production of 2.18 million tonnes.

The rise in domestic production is also likely to be supplemented by expected arrival of around 0.6 million tonnes of imported urea that would add to the total availability, ahead of peak kharif demand season that started from June, sources added.

The country usually produces around 2-2.5 million tonnes of urea per month domestically, which had dropped by almost 27 per cent to around 1.8 million tonnes in March 2026, as production units went for premature routine shutdowns because of low gas supplies.

Since April 6, actual LNG supplies to urea units have risen to almost 90 per cent of their average consumption of six months, down from the earlier 60 per cent due to aggressive spot buying, as per official sources. India has bought LNG gas thrice from the spot markets since the West Asia crisis began, at prices ranging from $19-21 million metric British Thermal Units (mmbtu), as against the pre-war levels of $10-12 mmbtu. The average consumption of urea units has been 52 million metric standards cubic meters (mmscmd) per day for the last six months. As per official sources, India’s overall fertiliser stock as on April 15 stood at 18.4 million tonnes, as against 16 million tonnes during the same period last year.