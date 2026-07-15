Kharif acreage gap can be bridged as sowing continues till Aug 15: Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said there is a possibility to compensate shortfall in acreage under Kharif crops as sowing operations continue till August 15.

He asserted that the government is keeping a close watch on the rainfall situation and the ongoing sowing operations.

"There is still time for sowing of Kharif crops. Sowing happens till August 15. There was less rain during June but there has been good rainfall in the first week of July. There is a possibility of good rainfall after July 20," Chouan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

At present, the area under coverage for Kharif crops is less than the year-ago period, the minister said. "We are keeping a close eye on the situation," Chouhan said, adding that the Centre is ensuring that farmers receive all inputs, including seeds and fertilisers, on time. Asked whether the sowing would improve going forward to make up for the shortfall," he said, "There are chances. I am very much hopeful." As per the agriculture ministry data, the total acreage under Kharif crops declined 16 per cent to 531.25 lakh hectares till July 10 in the ongoing season due to weak monsoon.

Sowing of kharif (summer) crops typically begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June. However, planting has been delayed this year owing to a weak monsoon linked to the El Nino effect. Paddy coverage was lower by 8.63 per cent at 114.69 lakh hectares compared to 125.53 lakh hectares a year earlier. Area under pulses fell 23.31 per cent to 56.63 lakh hectares from 73.85 lakh hectares. Among pulses, arhar acreage stood at 19.54 lakh hectares against 28.03 lakh hectares a year ago, urad at 9.34 lakh hectares (13.29 lakh hectares), and moong at 21.52 lakh hectares (24.08 lakh hectares).