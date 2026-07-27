Kharif sowing gap with last year narrows further during week ended July 24

The difference between the area covered under kharif crops this season and the corresponding period last year narrowed further to 4.7 per cent during the week ended July 24 as the southwest monsoon continued its laboured run across the country.

In some parts of western India, particularly in states such as Gujarat, heavy rains caused flooding, which should further aid the sowing of kharif crops once the waters recede.

Gaps in the area under all crops—oilseeds, pulses, soybean, groundnut, urad, moong and maize—narrowed compared to the previous week.

Overall, until July 24, 2026, kharif crops had been sown in around 78.73 million hectares, which was 4.7 per cent lower than the area covered during the same period last year.

For the whole season, kharif crops are sown in around 110.44 million hectares, meaning that until July 24, sowing had been completed in around 71.28 per cent of the normal area. All eyes will now be on the southwest monsoon in August, which will determine not only the course of further sowing but also the condition of the already sown crops. Any significant break in rains or prolonged dry spells in areas where the crop has been sown and lacks adequate irrigation facilities could be detrimental to the crop's health and final yields. July and August are the two most important months for the southwest monsoon, which brings the maximum amount of rainfall.

Meanwhile, data also showed that overall, water levels in the 166 reservoirs as of July 23, 2026, were lower than last year's level but higher than the 10-year average. Kharif Sowing As on July 24, 2026 (in million hectares) Crops Normal Area 2026 2025 % Change* Paddy 41.2 23.44 24.06 -2.6 Pulses 12.96 8.45 9.16 -7.8 Arhar 4.43 3.11 3.52 -11.6 Urad 2.96 1.86 1.72 8.1 Moong 3.54 2.68 2.83 -5.3 Coarse Cereals 18.26 14.22 16.14 -11.9 Maize 8.07 7.79 8.61 -9.5 Oilseeds 20 16.35 16.7 -2.1 Soybean 12.87 11.36 11.72 -3.1 Groundnut 4.67 4.02 4.07 -1.2 Sugarcane 5.42 5.75 5.67 1.4 Cotton 12.55 9.87 10.27 -3.9 Total 110.44 78.73 82.61 -4.7 The levels were at 38.37 per cent of the full reservoir level (FRL), lower than 60.21 per cent last year and 41.22 per cent, the 10-year average.