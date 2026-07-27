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Kharif sowing gap with last year narrows further during week ended July 24

Gaps in the area under all crops - oilseeds, pulses, soybean, groundnut, urad, moong and maize - narrowed compared to the previous week

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
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The difference between the area covered under kharif crops this season and the corresponding period last year narrowed further to 4.7 per cent during the week ended July 24 as the southwest monsoon continued its laboured run across the country.
 
In some parts of western India, particularly in states such as Gujarat, heavy rains caused flooding, which should further aid the sowing of kharif crops once the waters recede.
 
Gaps in the area under all crops—oilseeds, pulses, soybean, groundnut, urad, moong and maize—narrowed compared to the previous week.
 
Overall, until July 24, 2026, kharif crops had been sown in around 78.73 million hectares, which was 4.7 per cent lower than the area covered during the same period last year.
 
For the whole season, kharif crops are sown in around 110.44 million hectares, meaning that until July 24, sowing had been completed in around 71.28 per cent of the normal area.
 
All eyes will now be on the southwest monsoon in August, which will determine not only the course of further sowing but also the condition of the already sown crops. Any significant break in rains or prolonged dry spells in areas where the crop has been sown and lacks adequate irrigation facilities could be detrimental to the crop's health and final yields.
 
July and August are the two most important months for the southwest monsoon, which brings the maximum amount of rainfall.
 
Meanwhile, data also showed that overall, water levels in the 166 reservoirs as of July 23, 2026, were lower than last year's level but higher than the 10-year average.
 
The levels were at 38.37 per cent of the full reservoir level (FRL), lower than 60.21 per cent last year and 41.22 per cent, the 10-year average.  Kharif Sowing As on July 24, 2026 (in million hectares) 
Crops Normal Area 2026 2025 % Change*
Paddy 41.2 23.44 24.06 -2.6
Pulses 12.96 8.45 9.16 -7.8
Arhar 4.43 3.11 3.52 -11.6
Urad 2.96 1.86 1.72 8.1
Moong 3.54 2.68 2.83 -5.3
Coarse Cereals 18.26 14.22 16.14 -11.9
Maize 8.07 7.79 8.61 -9.5
Oilseeds 20 16.35 16.7 -2.1
Soybean 12.87 11.36 11.72 -3.1
Groundnut 4.67 4.02 4.07 -1.2
Sugarcane 5.42 5.75 5.67 1.4
Cotton 12.55 9.87 10.27 -3.9
Total 110.44 78.73 82.61 -4.7
* From last year
NOTE: Total might not match as it is only of broad crop categories
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
  Monsoon so far from (June 1 to July 26, 2026) 
Region Actual* Normal* % Departure
East & NE India 489.6 689.8 -29
North-West India 230.2 249.6 -8
Central India 422.1 436.9 -3
South Peninsula 237.9 333.1 -29
All India 337.7 399.2 -15
NOTE: Decimals have been rounded off
*in millimeters
Source: India Metereological Department (IMD)
 
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Topics :KharifMonsoon Agriculture

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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