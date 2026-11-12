Kia plans $2 billion Andhra expansion, capacity to hit 630,000 units

Carmaker Kia India said on Thursday it will invest around $2 billion to expand manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh, taking its overall capacity to 630,000 units — a step that will “transform” India into an export hub for the company.

The company is an example of how partnerships between governments and private industry can create success, Gwanggu Lee, managing director and *chief executive officer of Kia India, said at the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. The project is expected to generate around 12,000 jobs and increase Kia India's annual production capacity from 430,000 to 630,000 vehicles.

“We are planning to increase our production capacity by investing around $2 billion, increasing the capacity to 630,000 units. This stands for our long-term commitment to India. Our ambition is to transform India into a global manufacturing and innovation hub,” Lee said.

According to news reports, the South Korean company is considering expanding its Anantapur manufacturing facility, potentially adding a new production line. Kia India targets annual sales of 410,000 vehicles by 2030. In October, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, clocking 33,462 units and registering 13.22 per cent annual growth. “We are the fastest-growing original equipment manufacturer in India, clocking 1 million units within four years and pursuing 2 million in seven years,” Lee said. The company, which signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh in April 2017, rolled out its first India-made car, the Kia Seltos SUV, in 2019. According to reports, the company has invested $2 billion so far to build an ecosystem in the state.