Madhya Pradesh govt procures record 10.42 million tonnes of wheat

Madhya Pradesh has achieved record government procurement of more than 10.42 million tonnes of wheat. According to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Madhya Pradesh purchased wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from 1.34 million farmers. The state ranks second after Punjab in terms of government wheat procurement.

In the state, wheat was first procured from small and marginal farmers. A total of 809,990 marginal and small farmers sold more than 3.4 million tonnes of wheat. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh has created history in wheat procurement from farmers across the state. By procuring wheat from more than 1.346 million farmers, the state has broken its own previous record. It is especially satisfying that for the first time, priority was given to small and marginal farmers, with nearly 3.4 million tonnes of wheat procured.”