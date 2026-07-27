Home / Industry / Agriculture / Maharashtra to receive second RKVY instalment of ₹335 crore from Centre

Maharashtra to receive second RKVY instalment of ₹335 crore from Centre

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Maharashtra government will get the second instalment of Rs 335 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 8:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Maharashtra government will get the second instalment of Rs 335 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

According to an official statement, the minister chaired a virtual review meeting to assess the utilisation of funds released under the RKVY and to consider the issuance of the Second Installment (Second Mother Sanction) to the Government of Maharashtra.

The meeting was attended by Dattatray Bharane, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra, senior officials of the Department of Agriculture, Government of India, and officers of the Government of Maharashtra.

During the review, Chouhan said the Centre had earlier released Rs 335 crore as the first installment under RKVY to Maharashtra.

The state has utilised about Rs 260 crore, exceeding the prescribed 75 per cent utilisation benchmark, thereby becoming eligible for the second installment.

He said the process for release of the second installment of Rs 335 crore is being taken up.

Chouhan appreciated the state for achieving over 75+ per cent overall utilisation of RKVY funds within the stipulated time.

He described Maharashtra as the first state to become eligible for the second installment.

Chouhan emphasised that "timely expenditure should always be accompanied by continuous monitoring to ensure that public funds are utilised strictly for the objectives for which they have been sanctioned".

The minister appreciated Maharashtra's performance in generating farmer IDs and recalled the state's prompt financial assistance to farmers affected by floods, wherein compensation amounting to around Rs 14,000 crore was transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts within five days.

Reviewing various components under the RKVY, Chouhan acknowledged satisfactory progress under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and appreciated the state's implementation efforts.

He advised Maharashtra to accelerate expenditure under Digital Agriculture, Agriculture Extension, National Horticulture Mission (NHM), seeds, oilseeds and agroforestry components. The pending liabilities under the seeds component should be booked expeditiously.

During the meeting, the minister also discussed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Chouhan stressed the need for accurate disclosure of information by farmers while applying for crop insurance.

He clarified that both Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and non-KCC farmers are eligible to avail of crop insurance benefits, but concealment of KCC status by applying through another account should be avoided.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Lahiri, S Mahendra Dev call for a shift in farming approach

How prolonged heat, erratic rains are making eggs and chicken costlier

Enough funds for fertiliser subsidy; ₹70K cr spent so far: Anupriya Patel

India's fertiliser exports rise 52% in three years from FY24 to FY26

Odisha turns to complex fertilisers as DAP, urea supplies come under strain

Topics :agriculture economyAgricultureNational News

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story