Monsoon conditions are closely linked to milk production because they determine the availability of fodder as well as water, which have an impact on production. Given the below-par monsoon this year, milk production is likely to be lower than anticipated.
“If you look across the country, the monsoon has not been 100 per cent normal. In some places, such as Bihar, there have been floods, while in other places the rainfall has been below normal. Maharashtra, where I am based, has also not received adequate rainfall in most areas. Naturally, this will affect milk production,” said Rahul Kumar, chief operating officer of Parag Milk Foods.