Some experts pointed out that rising demand for milk products such as paneer and cheese due to the ban on analogue paneer will also put pressure on domestic liquid milk prices.

“Over the last two to three months, there has been a ban, or restrictions, on analogue paneer in several places. It started in Maharashtra, where the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other authorities took action. Uttar Pradesh and some other states have also imposed restrictions," said Kumar.

Unlike paneer from dairy, analogue paneer contains palm oil instead of milk fat. "Yet it was being sold and consumed as paneer and was widely used across hotels and restaurants, from large hotels to small dhabas, noted Kumar. "This (the crackdown on analogue paneer) will also have an impact on milk consumption through value-added products. Whether it is hotels, restaurants or other food-service businesses, the shift away from analogue products will have some impact on milk consumption and could create a demand-supply gap in milk."