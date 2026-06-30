Mobile app soon to help farmers assess soil health: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the government will soon come out with a mobile app for farmers to help them assess soil health, while stressing on balanced and judicious use of fertilisers.

The minister also advocated adoption of organic farming practices to naturally reduce dependency on chemical fertilisers.

Addressing a gathering during the closing ceremony of 'Khet Bachao Abhiyaan' at Bawal in Haryana's Rewari district, Chouhan expressed concern over the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers.

The month-long 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' was launched from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh on June 1.

The minister said soon, farmers will be able to download an app on their mobile phones. "You will stand in your field, and your mobile will tell you what nutrients are in your soil and how much fertiliser should be applied. We are working on this too, so that you do not face difficulties. By using technology, I again request you to use balanced fertilisers," he said.

Currently, farmers get soil health details in a physical card issued by the respective state governments. Around 26 crore soil health cards have been issued across the country as of March 2026, according to official data. He urged farmers to stop indiscriminate use of fertilisers, as excessive use of urea and DAP is gradually damaging the soil. "Because of the excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides, the health of our soil is gradually deteriorating," Chouhan said. He also asked farmers to try their hands at natural farming. "If natural farming is practised correctly, production does not decrease". Chouhan lauded Haryana for its contribution in the agriculture sector. "Here in Haryana, MSP is given on 24 crops," he said, adding that under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna, farmers are getting the full value for their hard work on horticulture crops.