MP farmers allege substandard bitter gourd seeds; FIR filed against Nunhems

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today directed the administration of Dhar and Khargone districts in Madhya Pradesh to lodge an FIR against Hyderabad-based seed company Nunhems India Pvt Ltd following complaints of farmers losing 75–90 per cent of their bitter gourd produce due to substandard seed, an official statement said.

The minister also ordered a ban on Nunhems’ ‘Robusta’ bitter gourd seed brand, as per an official statement. It also said that, following complaints from farmers, officials were directed to ensure compensation for the affected farmers and take strict legal action.

As per the complaint, farmers bought seeds and seedlings from nurseries and agricultural service centres in November 2025, but the crop failed to perform as expected. The fruits allegedly shrank, turned yellow, and fell off, leading to major losses. Nunhems India Pvt Ltd is a decades-old vegetable seed brand of German multinational BASF.