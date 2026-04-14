NAAS recommends steps to reduce import dependence in horticulture

To reduce India’s growing import dependence on specific horticulture crops despite a strong domestic production scenario and to increase its share in global exports, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) strongly advocated several measures in a recent policy paper. These measures include strengthening the breeding programme for horticulture crops, obtaining improved varieties and hybrids of import dependent horticulture crops like apples, walnuts, hazelnuts, and kiwis, and streamlining the registration and regulation of pesticides to address the limited options for plant protection in medicinal and aromatic plants.

It also suggested developing special sea route protocols for long duration consignments of important fruits and special focus on the development of processing and value-added products with high export demand.

NAAS is chaired by current Director General of Indian Council for Agricultural Research Dr ML Jat. “A peculiar shift has been occurring in the horticultural trade wherein despite rising production of horticultural products, imports of fresh fruits and spices have shown a rise in the past few years,” the paper said. It said for example, the spice imports increased almost 18 per cent within the past five years, from ₹101.87 billion in 2019-20 to ₹120.51 billion in 2023-24, showing a CAGR of 6.4 per cent. The key items of import include pepper, clove, spice oils and oleoresins, and mint products.

“The import budget on fresh fruits (consisting of apples, oranges, grapes, kiwis and cherries, etc.), increased 8-fold in the past 15 years from ₹28.43 billion in 2009-10 to ₹226.64 billion in 2023-24,” the paper said. It added that this divergence between demand and actual production encapsulates the core of horticulture’s production paradox. “An attempt should be made to reduce import dependency through boosting domestic production, reducing post-harvest losses, and providing support to farmers under various schemes to build a capacity for Atmanirbhar Horticulture,” the paper advocated. It also said that despite being the leading producer of fruits and vegetables, India’s exports in the global market are low.

“India exported horticultural products of ₹925.32 billion during TE 2024-25 in which spices contributed to about two-fifths of the total export value (38.0 per cent), followed by plantation crops (29.4 per cent), processed horticultural products (13.9 per cent), fresh fruits (8.8 per cent), and fresh vegetables (7.9 per cent). Seeds of horticulture and floriculture crops accounted for about 1 per cent (each) in total export,” the report said. The major fruits exported include mangoes, bananas, grapes, pomegranates, etc., in 2024-25 while among the major vegetables exported from India are onion, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, garlic, okra, green chillies. During the year 2024-25, India exported horti-products to more than 100 countries, including China, USA, Bangladesh, the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the UK and Sri Lanka. The major countries where fresh fruits were exported from India in recent years include the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The major destination countries for fresh vegetables were UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, UK, Oman, Iraq, etc.

Meanwhile, among measures recommended by NAAS in the policy paper included promoting a sustainable, efficient and safe production system aligned with global concerns for food safety and traceability, strengthening the traceability systems across the value chain, including organic produce to assure food safety and sustainability, promoting linkages with food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry partnership for developing innovative uses of horticulture-based processed and value-added products. The paper also advocated establishment of procurement and collection centres in major horticultural production clusters to streamline aggregation and export of produce, similar to organised marketing arrangements adopted in countries such as Taiwan and exploring new destinations for horticultural export to reduce the dependency on traditional destinations and future risks.