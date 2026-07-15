Odisha clears new farm market law to widen buyer access for farmers

From a farmer being confined to a particular market area to being able to seek buyers across Odisha, the state's agricultural marketing system is set for a major overhaul.

The Odisha Cabinet has approved a new agricultural marketing law that seeks to dismantle geographical barriers, promote direct and digital trading, and create a unified statewide market by repealing the decades-old Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets (OAPM) Act, 1956.

The legislation will transform the way farm produce and livestock are bought and sold in the state by creating a more competitive, transparent and farmer-centric marketplace. It will allow greater participation by private market yards, processors, exporters and bulk buyers while promoting e-trading, e-auctions and direct marketing to improve competition and help farmers realise better prices.

The new law, proposed by the Cooperation Department, will replace a regulatory framework that was originally enacted to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure fair prices.

"The existing system has, over the years, become restrictive and monopolistic, limiting competition and private investment. It also led to inefficiencies, inadequate market infrastructure and a significant gap between the prices received by farmers and those paid by consumers," said Anu Garg, chief secretary.