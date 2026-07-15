Odisha clears new farm market law to widen buyer access for farmers

The new law, proposed by the Cooperation Department, will replace a regulatory framework that was originally enacted to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure fair prices.
"The existing system has, over the years, become restrictive and monopolistic, limiting competition and private investment. It also led to inefficiencies, inadequate market infrastructure and a significant gap between the prices received by farmers and those paid by consumers," said Anu Garg, chief secretary.
The proposed reforms, she said, will address these structural shortcomings and bring Odisha's agricultural marketing system in line with contemporary market requirements and national best practices. They will remove geographical restrictions on the sale and purchase of agricultural produce and livestock, effectively paving the way for Odisha to operate as a single unified agricultural market, Garg said.