Oil companies receive bids for 1.93 bn litres of ethanol in latest tender

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are believed to have so far received bids equivalent to 1.93 billion litres of ethanol for the 2026-27 supply year, which started this month, against the tendered quantity of 1.1 billion litres.

This, many experts said, also points to the fact that there is no shortage of feedstock in India for ethanol production, despite reports to the contrary.

Sources said that out of the 1.93 billion litres of ethanol promised to be supplied to the OMCs for 20 per cent blending with petrol in 2026-27, an overwhelming quantity of around 1.14 billion litres (around 59 per cent) will come from maize, while damaged and surplus foodgrains, which largely come from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other sources, will contribute around 0.69 billion litres.