Organised plywood industry flags diversion of agriculture-grade urea

“The fact that urea is getting diverted is certainly a fact, despite best efforts, but how much is the actual diversion is yet not very clear, with numbers ranging between 2-10 per cent,” a senior government official noted in a recent roundtable discussion on India’s fertiliser supply-and-demand management.
Why is the plywood industry concerned about urea diversion?
Senior industry officials explained that urea formaldehyde (UF) resin is used as a primary binder in the wood panel industry, particularly for manufacturing interior-grade plywood, particleboard, and medium-density fibreboard (MDF), due to its low cost, fast curing, and colourless glue line.