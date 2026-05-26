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Organised plywood industry flags diversion of agriculture-grade urea

The organised plywood sector has urged the Centre to curb diversion of subsidised agricultural urea into industrial use amid rising fertiliser subsidy costs and supply pressures

plywood, wood production, wood
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Representational image from file.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:25 PM IST
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Amid a spiralling West Asia crisis, India's roughly Rs 248-billion plywood industry is asking the Union government to crack down on large-scale diversion of subsidised agriculture-grade urea into the unorganised part of the industry, which is estimated to be causing a financial loss of up to Rs 10,000 crore to the national exchequer.
 
Industry sources said senior executives from the organised plywood sector have approached the Parliament Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers and, through it, the central government, highlighting the growing menace of diversion of agriculture-grade urea into technical usage.
 
The move to highlight the diversion of agricultural-grade urea for non-agricultural purposes has been made a number of times over the past few years, but has gathered momentum since the squeeze on urea supplies and a rising subsidy bill due to the West Asia crisis.
 
“The fact that urea is getting diverted is certainly a fact, despite best efforts, but how much is the actual diversion is yet not very clear, with numbers ranging between 2-10 per cent,” a senior government official noted in a recent roundtable discussion on India’s fertiliser supply-and-demand management.
 
Why is the plywood industry concerned about urea diversion?
 
Senior industry officials explained that urea formaldehyde (UF) resin is used as a primary binder in the wood panel industry, particularly for manufacturing interior-grade plywood, particleboard, and medium-density fibreboard (MDF), due to its low cost, fast curing, and colourless glue line.
 
According to industry sources, the plywood sector typically consumes about 0.8-1 million tonnes (MT) of urea annually, both directly by large panel manufacturers and indirectly through specialised resin suppliers who produce the liquid UF resin.
 
While industrial usage mandates that only technical-grade urea, priced at around Rs 85 per kg, is used for this purpose, industry insiders say there is wide prevalence of highly subsidised agriculture-grade urea — which is available at a subsidised rate of Rs 5 per kg — among resin makers.
 
Since most wood panel manufacturers procure UF resin from third-party glue manufacturers, they indirectly benefit from such diversion as the costs are much lower, industry executives said.
 
Technical-grade urea that uses formaldehyde comprises around 33 per cent urea, 65 per cent formaldehyde, and 2 per cent other chemicals.
 
Trade sources said many of these UF glue-making units are in northern India, particularly in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, where agricultural urea consumption is widespread.
 
“The cost of making this urea-formaldehyde glue using technical-grade urea priced at around Rs 85 per kg is around Rs 40 per kg at current prevailing prices, but the same is available in the market at around Rs 23-24 per kg, which presents a clear and undeniable economic contradiction,” a senior industry executive said.
 
He said that the only logical explanation for this pricing differential is that subsidised agricultural urea is being used, directly or indirectly, instead of technical-grade urea.
 
“This pricing gap therefore serves as a strong indicator of systemic diversion of subsidised agricultural urea into industrial usage through resin or glue supply chains,” another executive explained.
 
What measures has the plywood industry proposed?
 
To correct this anomaly, the organised plywood industry has suggested a series of measures that include systematic mapping of the use of technical-grade urea in the plywood industry through submission of monthly production data, declaration of resin and glue consumption, and proper traceability of procurement sources, among others.
 
They contend that unless such a robust regulatory and oversight mechanism is developed, significant amounts of subsidised urea meant for agricultural usage will continue to be diverted for non-farm purposes in the plywood industry, given the cost incentive involved.
 

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Topics :Plywoodagriculture economyAgricultureUreaIndustry News

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

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