Rajasthan extends wheat procurement till June 19; Gehlot seeks June 30

“All registered farmers whose wheat had not yet been sold will now be able to sell their produce at the support price until June 19,” the official said. He said that extending the procurement period will offer farmers an additional opportunity to sell their produce at a fair price.

According to the official, the state has procured 2.59 MMT of wheat from more than 3,00,000 farmers. The government is also providing a bonus of ₹150 per quintal over and above the MSP of ₹2,585 per quintal, taking the effective procurement price to ₹2,735 per quintal. As a result, Rajasthan is among the states offering farmers some of the highest prices for wheat, the official said.