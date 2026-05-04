Rajasthan govt says enough fertiliser stock for Kharif 2026 amid Oppn flak

The Rajasthan government has adequate availability of fertilisers within the state for the upcoming Kharif 2026 season, Kirori Lal Meena, agriculture minister, said. The minister said that steps are being taken to ensure that fertiliser supplies remain sufficient to meet demand.

Amid allegations of fertiliser shortages levelled by the Opposition during the Rabi 2025-2026 season, the ongoing conflict in West Asia now poses a major risk of future fertiliser shortages, commodity traders said.

The state government and the Department of Agriculture have said that officials are conducting inspections at the district, sub-divisional, and Gram Panchayat levels to curb the black marketing, diversion, and hoarding of fertilisers.

In a social media post, Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the state government, stating: “The ‘Double Engine’ government has failed. Farmers are being forced to stand in long queues just to procure Urea and DAP.”

The Agriculture Minister informed that, as of April 13, 2026, the state holds a combined stock (across both cooperative and private sectors) of 384,000 metric tonnes of urea, 71,000 tonnes of DAP, 67,000 tonnes of NPK, and 213,000 tonnes of SSP fertilisers.

Following these allegations, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma along with his ministers issued clarifications. Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena conducted raids on fertiliser and seed factories and retail outlets.

The conflict between Iran and the US has not yet concluded, and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz persist, affecting India’s fertiliser imports from West Asia.

Meanwhile, the state government plans to make Rajasthan a leader in agriculture by enhancing irrigation facilities, a senior agriculture department official said. Most of the state’s agriculture depends on the monsoon rains.