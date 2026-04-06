Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rajasthan govt set to achieve record mustard production this year

Rajasthan govt set to achieve record mustard production this year

Rajasthan is set for a record mustard harvest, with output rising despite weather disruptions, supported by higher sowing and favourable crop conditions

mustard
premium
During the 2025-2026 rabi season, mustard was sown across 34.28 lakh hectares compared to 33.72 lakh hectares in 2024-25 | (Photo: Trikutdas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 5:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Rajasthan may achieve a record-breaking mustard production this year despite rain and hailstorms.
 
According to the Department of Agriculture and mustard traders, the state’s mustard output is projected to range between 5.4 and 5.7 million tonnes (mt) this year, up from around 5.2 mt the previous year.
 
Around 40-45 per cent of the country's mustard is produced in the state.
 
Wheat production has increased despite a reduction in the sowing area, the agriculture department said.
 
The state government raised the sowing targets for gram, and its production has increased significantly.
 
During the 2025-2026 rabi season, mustard was sown across 34.28 lakh hectares compared to 33.72 lakh hectares in 2024-25. 
 
According to the agriculture department data, wheat was sown across 35.86 lakh hectares this year, and its production is estimated at 15 mt. Gram was sown across 20.52 lakh hectares. 
 
In the 2024-25 rabi season, wheat sowing covered 38.36 lakh hectares, yielding a production of around 15 mt, while gram was sown across 16.55 lakh hectares, resulting in a production of around 1.97 mt. This year, its output is projected to reach 2.6 mt.
 
Anil Chatar, joint secretary of the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India, said that Rajasthan was the largest mustard-producing state in the 2024-2025 rabi season.
 
“Commodity traders estimate mustard production in the state to reach over 5.42  mt, somewhat different from the agriculture department’s figure in the 2025-2026 rabi season,” he said.
 
He added that the primary reasons for the increase in mustard production in the state are good rainfall, favourable weather conditions for the crop, and increased sowing. This year, mustard sowing increased by about 3 per cent.
 
“The quality of the mustard crop has also been superior this year. The new harvest contains an oil content ranging from 41 to 42 per cent,” he pointed out.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Surplus rice pushes Odisha to open mkt auction, 100K T to be sold this yr

Agri minister takes stock of crop losses from hailstorm, heavy rainfall

Agro-chemical sector sees input costs falling 8-9% after customs duty cut

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to procure wheat worth over ₹12,900 crore

AgriTech may unlock $90 billion in Southeast Asia, India offers roadmap

Topics :rajasthanMustardAgriculture

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story