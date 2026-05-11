Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rajasthan govt signs ₹1,679 crore agricultural MoUs ahead of GRAM-2026

Rajasthan govt signs ₹1,679 crore agricultural MoUs ahead of GRAM-2026

Rajasthan has secured ₹1,679 crore in agri-sector investment proposals ahead of the Global Rajasthan Agri-tech Meet-2026 in Jaipur

Rise of India's agritech defies funding winter
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Anil Sharma
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
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The Rajasthan government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹1679 crore ahead of ‘Global Rajasthan Agri-tech Meet-2026’ (GRAM-2026), a senior agriculture department official said.
 
The three-day event will be held in Jaipur from 23–25 May to bring together farmers, academicians, agricultural enterprises, and policymakers on a single platform.
 
Over one lakh farmers and agriculture experts from all over the country and abroad are expected to attend the event, which will feature thematic conferences, innovation showcases, B2B and B2G meetings, exhibitions and live demonstrations.
 
Farmers and experts will deliberate on the development of agriculture and food processing activities through innovative approaches.
 
To promote global technology transfer, the state government organised roadshows in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Through these roadshows, Rajasthan has so far received 126 MoU proposals worth ₹1,679 crore, the official said.
 
During the Rising Rajasthan summit held in 2024, the agriculture sector received 2,439 MoUs worth over ₹45,000 crore, second only to the industry department.
 
The official said that the state offers opportunities in the fields of Agri-tech and food processing.
 
“Due to the diversity in agricultural produce, Rajasthan holds immense potential for investment in processing industries, cold chains, spice parks, and agro-based industries,” he said.
 
In this direction, the state government is working towards transforming the state into a global hub for agro-based industries and value-added products.
 
He said GRAM-2026 would provide investors with opportunities to participate in the state's development journey.
 
A recent review meeting discussed the program’s framework, technical sessions, the agritech exhibition, farmer participation, transportation, accommodation, and other logistical arrangements.
 
 “GRAM-2026 is not merely an event; rather, it is poised to become a powerful platform for innovation, technological advancement, and direct market linkages within the agricultural sector,” the official said.
 
The  event will introduce farmers to technologies such as drone-based farming, artificial intelligence, precision farming, and organic and natural farming methods.
 
The primary objective of this mega-event is to foster innovation, technological progress, and investment within the agricultural sector by bringing farmers, agricultural experts, policymakers, and investors together on a common platform. 

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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