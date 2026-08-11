Rural jobs fall in VB-G RAM-G's first month, Centre cites sowing pause

“People are still trying to figure things out. In states such as Karnataka and Telangana, for instance, there appears to be a lot of confusion, particularly because these are Congress-ruled states where the political leadership has taken a position against the VB-G RAM-G Act. But, at the bureaucratic level officials are responsible for providing employment and are bound by the directions of the Ministry of Rural Development. So, they have to implement the scheme,” he said.

He added that he personally feels one month is far too little time to assess the scheme and is quite surprised by the over-the-top responses compared to what he sees on the ground. Buddha cited an example of Telangana, where he came across a case where employment had already been generated. But when officials tried to process the payment, they realised that the system had changed. They were also concerned about delays and the compensation that might become payable.