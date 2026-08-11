Rural jobs fall in VB-G RAM-G's first month, Centre cites sowing pause

Ministry sources pointed out that even many non-BJP ruled states such as Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Kerala have allocated a portion of their budgets towards their 40 per cent share for VB-G RAM-G in FY27.
Experts said that the truth lies somewhere in between. In their reading, while the first month performance of VB-G RAM-G was disappointing compared to MGNREGA, it was because of both structural and practical reasons.
Chakradhar Buddha, senior researcher at LibTech India, told Business Standard that on the ground, everything that existed under NREGA is essentially being replicated. However, at the lower levels, among frontline officials, there seems to be a lot of confusion and anxiety, and that things are not moving as quickly as they should, he added.