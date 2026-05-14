Shivraj cuts convoy size, pushes work-from-home to save fuel amid crisis

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reduced his convoy to three vehicles and directed officials to work from home as part of measures to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.

Chairing a meeting of officials from the Agriculture and Rural Development ministries, Chouhan asked departments to submit an action plan on work-from-home policy within two days and urged staff to adopt carpooling.

He said foreign travel would be undertaken only when absolutely essential and most meetings would be held virtually, an official statement said.

Officers and staff were asked to refrain from purchasing non-essential gold and encourage at least five other individuals to do the same.

On the agriculture front, the minister announced setting up of a committee in every village to promote balanced use of fertilisers and natural farming on a large scale. Chouhan said edible oils should be used judiciously and directed the launch of an awareness campaign among groups of five families each. Use of Metro and public transport will be encouraged at the ministerial level, he said, adding that domestic tourism will be promoted while unnecessary foreign travel will be avoided. Training programmes and official meetings will give priority to local products, millets and indigenous food items. Indian brands will be promoted under 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' initiatives.