Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu here on Friday.

The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said.

This is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, "This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance." HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in almost 100 per cent mortality among infected birds.