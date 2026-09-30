Smartworks adds ₹305 crore in contracted rental revenue from new clients

Managed office platform Smartworks has signed new leasing arrangements with multiple large global and Indian corporate clients, adding ₹305 crore of incremental contracted rental revenue, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

This will add to the company’s pre-existing contracted rental revenue base of ₹5,400 crore as of June 30, 2026.

The latest addition is the second such announcement in over a month, taking the total increase in contracted rental revenue to ₹540 crore.

The company had announced a similar addition of ₹235 crore in contracted rental revenue from expansions by existing clients last month.

The new clients comprise a mix of large Indian and global companies across sectors, including a technology solutions company backed by a Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 parent, a research and consulting major, a healthcare company, a sportswear and lifestyle brand, and a global customer experience management services provider, among others.

Smartworks operates a portfolio encompassing 16.9 million square feet of office infrastructure across 70 facilities in 15 cities in India and Singapore. The company reported aggregate revenue of ₹1,850 crore during 2025-26. “What large corporates want today is speed, flexibility, and the freedom to focus their capital and attention on their core business rather than on running real estate. This is why managed workspaces have moved decisively from being an alternative to becoming the default choice. We see this shift accelerating, and we are building Smartworks to lead it,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks. The company currently serves more than 760 clients, with around 92 per cent of its revenue coming from large corporates.