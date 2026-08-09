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Home / Industry / Agriculture / StartGuru: El Nino's uneven blow for east and Northeast this season

StartGuru: El Nino's uneven blow for east and Northeast this season

El Nino could intensify through October, threatening India's monsoon and farm sector, while a positive Indian Ocean Dipole may partly offset its impact

El Nino, Temperature
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Since 1951, India has witnessed more than a dozen El Nino years, most bringing “below-normal” or “deficient” monsoons.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 10:38 PM IST
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El Nino could intensify between August and October, the World Meteorological Organization said in its recent seasonal outlook. On the same day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “below-normal” rainfall in August-September, citing El Nino’s influence, even as it expects parts of peninsular, central and northern India to see “normal to above-normal” rain. 
 
The IMD cautioned that this regional relief would not offset the overall rainfall deficit, even as the El Nino effect was expected to be neutralised to an extent by the possibility of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).
 
Also called the “Indian Niño, the IOD is a climate pattern defined by an irregular back-and-forth change in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern parts of the tropical Indian Ocean.
 
A positive IOD is a climate pattern where the western Indian Ocean near Africa becomes unusually warm, and the eastern Indian Ocean near Indonesia grows cooler.
 
This shift alters winds and moisture, often bringing heavy rain to East Africa, causing drought in Australia, and strengthening the southwest monsoon over India. 
Since 1951, India has witnessed more than a dozen El Nino years, most bringing “below-normal” or “deficient” monsoons.
 
This year, the east and northeast bore the sharpest regional shortfall as on July 29. However, there are further regional patterns like heavy rains in Assam. 
 
Compared with the previous two El Nino years, kharif sowing this season held steady as on July 31, though cotton and oilseed acreage declined. Agriculture’s share of gross value added in FY26 was at its lowest in at least 15 years. 
 
  Crops’ share in agriculture and allied activities has declined by over 10 percentage points in 13 years, yet they account for more than half of agricultural gross value added (GVA). 
 
Adding to the strain, water levels across 166 reservoirs stayed below both last year’s level and their 10-year average as on July 30, with southern reservoirs depleting the fastest. 
 
 
   

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Topics :kharif cropStatsGuruEl Ninomonsoon rainfall

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 10:38 PM IST

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