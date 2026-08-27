Statewide expansion of digital fertiliser sale system to aid farmers

The Rajasthan government is expanding its ‘Framework for Fertiliser Sale’ system across the state in a phased manner, a senior official of the agriculture department said.

The system was launched to ensure timely, easy availability of fertilisers to farmers based on their actual needs and to curb black marketing, hoarding, and irregular distribution effectively.

“This digital technology-based system is making the entire process of fertiliser demand, availability, and distribution more transparent and accountable,” the official said.

Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal said that the system has been successfully implemented in the Sirohi and Rajsamand districts in July. “So far, more than 12,000 metric tonnes (mt) of fertiliser have been distributed to over 78,000 farmers in these two districts. The positive results obtained during the pilot project have validated the utility of this digital and farmer-centric distribution system.”

He added that the pilot project, implemented in these districts since June 25, has enabled effective monitoring of the entire process — from fertiliser demand to availability and distribution. This has helped ensure that fertilisers reach genuine farmers. Given the success of the pilot project, the ‘Framework for Fertiliser Sale’ has now been implemented in the Bundi, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Dholpur, and Churu districts starting August 25. The system will soon be implemented in 12 other districts, after which all districts in the state will be integrated into this digital system in a phased manner. An incentive of ~175 crore was received for implementing the system in Sirohi and Rajsamand, while a ~675 crore incentive will be received upon state-wide implementation.