Home / Industry / Agriculture / Statsguru: Trouble in India's fertiliser sector amid West Asia crisis

Statsguru: Trouble in India's fertiliser sector amid West Asia crisis

Russia and Saudi Arabia were the largest sources for India's fertiliser imports in FY26

Fertiliser, West Asia, Agriculture
premium
Representative Picture
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 11:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently hinted that the government intended to keep fertiliser prices unchanged despite rising global rates. This will require increasing the subsidy bill, which is poised to overshoot Budget estimates this financial year.
 
Fertiliser production in India marginally dipped in FY26, with cumulative production of urea, NPK and DAP fertilisers declining from 45.77 million tonnes in FY25 to 45.23 million tonnes in FY26. Urea production fell by 4.37 per cent during this period. (Chart 1) 
 
Consequently, fertiliser imports by India rose significantly from $10.22 million in FY25 to $16.45 million in FY26 — the second-highest in the last decade. (Chart 2) 
 
Russia and Saudi Arabia were the largest sources for India’s fertiliser imports in FY26. (Chart 3) 
 
Actual fertiliser subsidy bill has exceeded the corresponding Budget estimates 19 times out of 26 years this century. (Chart 4) 
 
Share of fertiliser subsidy in the total subsidy bill has gradually risen in the last decade, barring the pandemic year of FY21, at the expense of the petroleum/LPG subsidy share. (Chart 5) 
 
Subsidy, as a share in the Centre’s revenue expenditure, remained within 9-12 per cent with exceptional peaks in between. (Chart 6)  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sub-par monsoon not a crisis; agriculture has shown resilience: Chand

Fertiliser output steady; govt secures 3.7 MT urea imports for kharif

Sugar output rises 7% so far in FY26; ISMA presses for policy relief

Premium

Fertiliser companies asked to source collectively from global markets

West Asia crisis: India expects FY27 fertiliser subsidy bill to rise 20%

Topics :StatsGuruFertiliserWest AsiaAgriculture

First Published: May 03 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story