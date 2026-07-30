Superfood goes global as first shipment of flavoured makhana reaches Canada

India's efforts to transform its traditional agricultural produce into high-value global brands received a major boost with the first-ever sea shipment of value-added flavoured makhana (fox nuts) from Bihar to Canada.

The maiden consignment, flagged off from Darbhanga, comprised seven tonnes of flavoured makhana packed in two containers and dispatched through Mundra Port for ZKV Foods in Canada. The products were processed and packaged by Nutrivin Agro Private Limited in compliance with international food safety and quality standards.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said this was the first time flavoured makhana had been exported from Darbhanga in Bihar to Canada through the coordinated efforts of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“Bihar farmers involved in the process will receive more than 50 per cent higher prices through direct global market access. It will also elevate the international profile of Bihar's premium makhana,” he said. Traditionally, India has exported raw or minimally processed makhana. The export of flavoured, consumer-ready products indicates that Indian companies are gradually moving up the value chain, enabling them to command higher prices and compete with global healthy snack brands. Abhishek Dev, chairman of APEDA, who flagged off the consignment, said the export had strengthened Bihar's agri-export ecosystem. “Value addition, branding and market diversification are critical tools for increasing farmers' incomes while positioning Indian agricultural products in premium international markets,” he said.

Makhana, popularly known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is among India's oldest aquatic crops and has been cultivated for centuries in ponds and wetlands across eastern India. The country is estimated to produce nearly 120,000 tonnes of makhana annually, with Bihar accounting for more than 85 per cent of total production. The crop is cultivated over around 35,000 hectares in the country, although there is substantial potential for expansion through scientific cultivation methods and improved seed varieties. The districts of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnea, Katihar, Saharsa, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj form the core makhana belt, where thousands of farming families depend on the crop as a major source of livelihood.

Domestic demand for makhana has surged over the past decade as consumers increasingly prefer nutritious snacks to fried alternatives. Rich in protein, fibre, calcium and antioxidants, and naturally gluten-free, makhana has become popular among health-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts and people managing diabetes or heart disease. The rise of organised retail, e-commerce platforms and premium food brands has further expanded its market across urban India. The growing popularity has also transformed pricing dynamics. Farmers generally receive between ₹300 and ₹500 per kg for raw processed makhana, depending on quality, size and seasonal availability. However, after grading, roasting, flavouring, packaging and branding, premium flavoured varieties often retail at between ₹800 and ₹1,500 per kg in domestic supermarkets, while export-quality products can command even higher prices in overseas markets.