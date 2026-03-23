Unseasonal rains damage Rabi crops in Rajasthan, farmers worried

Farmers across parts of Rajasthan are anxious as unseasonal rains and hailstorms over the past few days have damaged Rabi (winter) crops.

Many farmers have reported significant losses and are seeking government support to cope with the crisis.

Crops that were ripe and ready for harvest under March sunshine, have turned black in some districts, while in others, fields have been waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, agriculture experts said.

The damage has been reported across more than half of the state, including Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Alwar.

In several pockets, up to 70-80 per cent of the crops have been destroyed. Even the surviving produce has suffered a sharp decline in quality, reducing its market value, experts added.

In the Ajmer region, gram has been the worst affected crop, while wheat and cumin have suffered the most in Jodhpur. “I lost my cumin crop because of untimely rains… I do not know what to do. I can only hope the government helps farmers like me,” said Ravi Chaudhary, a farmer from Jodhpur district. Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena has announced compensation for the affected farmers. He said losses caused by excessive rainfall will be assessed within a stipulated timeframe, after which compensation will be disbursed promptly. The state government has also assured farmers that they will be eligible for insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) if harvested Rabi crops left in fields to dry are damaged.

A senior official from the Department of Agriculture said crops kept in the field for up to 14 days post-harvest are covered under the scheme if damaged by untimely rains or natural calamities. The policy provides for compensation on an individual basis. To avail of the benefit, insured farmers must report crop damage within 72 hours of the incident via the ‘Krishi Rakshak’ portal or the helpline number. They may also inform their insurance company, the nearest agriculture office, or their bank using prescribed forms. The department has directed insurance companies to initiate immediate field surveys upon receiving reports to ensure accurate damage assessment and prompt claim settlement.