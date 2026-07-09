UP assures farm security with over 3.10 mn tonnes fertiliser stock

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has claimed adequate fertiliser stockpiles of more than 3.10 million tonnes (mt) amid the global energy and fertiliser squeeze due to the West Asia crisis.

The Yogi Adityanath government has assured farmers that the fertiliser stocks are sufficient to cater to the ongoing kharif sowing season.

“The state government is coordinating with the Centre and taking all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted fertiliser supply,” a senior UP official said.

He said the state is committed to ensuring a robust fertiliser supply chain during the ongoing kharif season to facilitate timely sowing and transplantation of crops.

Currently, UP has fertiliser stocks comprising 1.57 mt of urea, 0.53 mt of diammonium phosphate (DAP), 0.50 mt of nitrogen phosphorus potash (NPK), 0.39 mt of single super phosphate, and 0.11 mt of muriate of potash. According to the state government, UP farmers are currently consuming an average of 15,251 tonnes of urea, 3,141 tonnes of DAP, and 1,094 tonnes of NPK per day. The Lucknow division has the highest fertiliser availability, followed by Bareilly, Kanpur, and Prayagraj divisions. The Yogi government has urged farmers to enroll in the Farmer Registry based on their cultivated land or ownership documents to supply fertilisers according to crop requirements.

Farmers have been advised not to stockpile fertilisers for future crops. Meanwhile, the government has stepped up vigilance to prevent hoarding, black marketing, overpricing, and unauthorised tagging of fertilisers. During April-June 2026, more than 4,000 inspections were conducted, 75 fertiliser samples were collected, 85 licences were suspended and 30 cancelled, 460 show-cause notices were issued, and 28 FIRs were registered against culprits. Cases of unauthorised fertiliser sales, stock discrepancies, illegal diversion of fertilisers, and black marketing by cooperative secretaries were also detected at several places. The kharif season accounts for roughly 50 per cent of the state's annual food grain production.