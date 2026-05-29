Urea sales jump 10%, DAP 39% amid panic buying after West Asia war

India’s urea sales jumped almost 10 per cent while that of Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) have gone up by almost 39.32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) ever since the West Asia war broke out in late February.
This is owing to panic buying, pilferage and over-stocking by farmers, data shared at the two-day annual kharif conference here showed on Friday.
“Daily pre-monsoon urea sales have risen by almost 80,000-85,000 tonnes against the normal 40,000-45,000 tonnes ever since the war broke out. This shows that there is excess buying,” a senior government official said.
Consumers bought around 5.05 million tonnes of urea between March 1 and May 25, 2026, against 4.60 million tonnes during the same period last year.
Surplus sales were largely seen in Mahashtra, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
Similarly, DAP sales between March 1 and May 25 were 1.24 million tonnes, up from 0.89 million tonnes during the same period last year.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal and Haryana showed the maximum jump in sales during this period.
He said there are 100-odd districts in the country where fertiliser sales have seen far greater numbers than required. They are under government radar.
He added that due to pro-active measures by the Centre, India is now targeting better stock position in fertilisers than ever been.
He said due to the war, gas procured through open tendering process for fertiliser units has gone up by 70-80 per cent.
And so far, India imported 2.5 million tonnes of urea at a price 112 per cent more than the pre-war levels.
India also imported 1.35 million tonnes of DAP at prices which were almost 38 per cent more than pre-war levels.
India requires around 39 million tonnes of fertilisers in the kharif season while current stocks are over 20 million tonnes.
Meanwhile, to check the indiscriminate use of fertilisers, the Centre will launch a ‘khet-bachao abhiyan’ from June 1 to June 30 across the targeted 100 most-consuming districts.
The government plans to reach over 0.5 million farmers through the initiative, which will be via extensive nationwide campaign.
Also, during the campaign 500 krishi vigyan kendras will be roped in to increase oilseeds production and reduce imports.
Fertiliser Sales In Post War Period (in million tonnes)
| Fertilisers
| Mar 1-May 25, 2026
| Mar 1-May 25, 2025
| % change
| Urea
| 5.05
| 4.6
| 9.78
| DAP
| 1.24
| 0.89
| 39.33
Source: Government of India