Urea sales jump 10%, DAP 39% amid panic buying after West Asia war

India’s urea sales jumped almost 10 per cent while that of Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) have gone up by almost 39.32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) ever since the West Asia war broke out in late February.

This is owing to panic buying, pilferage and over-stocking by farmers, data shared at the two-day annual kharif conference here showed on Friday.

“Daily pre-monsoon urea sales have risen by almost 80,000-85,000 tonnes against the normal 40,000-45,000 tonnes ever since the war broke out. This shows that there is excess buying,” a senior government official said.

Consumers bought around 5.05 million tonnes of urea between March 1 and May 25, 2026, against 4.60 million tonnes during the same period last year.