Uttar Pradesh agri markets' income rises 15% to over ₹2,300 crore in FY26

The income of government-notified agricultural markets (mandis) operating in Uttar Pradesh rose nearly 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to more than ₹2,300 crore in FY2025-26 (FY26). The state’s agri markets reported a collection of over ₹2,305 crore in FY26 compared with ₹1,991 crore in FY25.

The state has around 250 regulated and notified mandis managed through local market committees under the oversight of Uttar Pradesh State Agricultural Produce Market Council or UP Mandi Parishad across 75 districts. The bulk of the agri marketing in the state is transacted through these notified mandis.

UP ranks among the country’s top agricultural and horticultural producers with its annual food grain production standing in excess of 70 million tonnes (mt).

Chairing the Council’s 172nd Board meeting recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the importance of modernising these mandis to establish a transparent and modern farm marketing system. It has now decided to provide interest-free working capital to various cooperative institutions to strengthen the procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the price support scheme (PSS). The Board also approved a Budget of around ₹3,025 crore for FY2026-27, while receipts are estimated to top ₹2,228 crore. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed officials to establish agricultural processing units under the public private partnership (PPP) mode across the mandis with investment-friendly norms so that farmers receive better prices for their produce.

The state is also encouraging mandis to integrate with the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) platform, and farmers to be linked with the National Natural Farming Mission. Moreover, the state government will facilitate the certification of organic farm produce in every district. The Board has approved to extend the duration of the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Sahayata Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Khet-Khalihan Agnikand Durghatna Sahayata Yojana till June 2030. A provision of ₹30 crore has been made in the Budget for the implementation of these two schemes so that the farm community continues to receive financial assistance in the event of accidents or incidents such as farm fires.