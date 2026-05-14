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Uttar Pradesh ethanol production jumps 23% to 2.23 billion litres

Uttar Pradesh's ethanol output rose 23 per cent in 2024-25, supporting India's biofuel push and strengthening the state's farm economy

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials
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Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:03 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh ethanol production rose more than 23 per cent to 2.23 billion litres (BL) in 2024-25, reflecting a robust agricultural value chain.
 
Compared to ethanol output of 1.8 BL in 2023-24, production in the current season crossed 2.23 BL.
 
This assumes significance as India plans to raise ethanol blending in petrol to 25 per cent from the current level of 20 per cent amid the West Asia conflict.
 
Ethanol, a byproduct of sugar production, is blended with fuel, and is also used in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest producer of sugarcane and ethanol.
 
According to reports, 20 per cent ethanol blending has helped India save 45 million barrels of crude oil annually, thus saving foreign exchange of nearly ₹ 4.5 trillion so far.
 
Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) in Amethi district is developing scalable technologies in renewable and green energy.
 
RGIPT Director Harish Hirani said the Institute has enhanced its biogas production capacity and is supplying biogas for practical applications.
 
Uttar Pradesh could  attract private investment worth ₹60,000 crore in the renewable energy sector over the next five years, according to Avaada Energy CEO Kishor Nair.
 
“In the wake of the current geopolitical uncertainty and volatility leading to supply chain risks, energy security, economic growth and sustainability are getting increasingly interconnected,” he noted.
 
Sugarcane is cultivated across 2.97 million hectares (MH) in Uttar Pradesh, while 4.8 million farm households dependent on the crop.
 
Diversion of the cash crop for ethanol provides a revenue stream to farmers, which have also benefitted from prompt cane payments.
 
Agricultural growth is seen as key to Uttar Pradesh’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
 
“UP sugarcane farmers are increasing output by adopting modern technologies and improved seed varieties,” a senior cane department official said.
 
During the last nine years (2017-26), more than ₹3.20 trillion has been paid to  sugarcane farmers.
 
Before 2016-17, UP sugarcane production stood at 72 tonnes per hectare. This has  now increased to 84 tonnes per hectare in 2025-26.
 
At present, 125 sugar mills are operational in Uttar Pradesh. The combined daily crushing capacity of UP sugar mills, which was 750,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day) before 2017, has now increased to 836,000 TCD.
 
 

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Topics :Uttar Pradeshethanol productionEthanol blendingBiofuelSugarcane

First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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