Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu: Two success stories in India's agriculture

Tamil Nadu, followed by Uttar Pradesh (UP), is among the most agriculturally important states that have recorded the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in agriculture and allied activities between 2016-17 and 2024-25, the data sourced from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.

Among hilly regions and Northeast India, Assam, Manipur and Tripura recorded the highest CAGR during the same period, though from a smaller base.

Between 2016-17 and 2024-25, Tamil Nadu’s gross state value added (GSVA) in agriculture recorded a CAGR of 5.99 per cent at constant prices, while that of UP was 5.28 per cent.

No other big state came close to the growth rates recorded by these two, which speaks volumes about their agriculture performance. So what made farming in these two states do well?

Tamil Nadu: High points and challenges

According to the 2025-26 Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu, though agriculture in the state remains heavily dependent on the monsoons, its gross cropped area increased from 43.31 per cent of the state’s geographical area in 2016-17 to 47.58 per cent in 2023-24.