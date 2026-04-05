West Asia conflict: Fear arrives early in fields of Haryana and Punjab

DAP costs ₹1,350 per 50-kilogram bag, while urea is priced at ₹266.5. Sellers say this could hit small farmers hardest.
“Those who buy season to season may face challenges. We cannot guarantee future availability right now,” says Sandeep Kumar, a fertiliser dealer in Karnal Mandi.
However, sellers note that the current off-season gives them some time to rebuild inventory. “Demand will peak after June. We hope the situation improves by then and the government fixes the supply chain,” says Kumar.
Pradeep Gupta, a fertiliser dealer in Khanna Mandi for over 30 years, believes the real impact is yet to unfurl. “It would be wrong to say we cannot supply fertilisers right now. We have stock, and some is still coming. But I have seen shortages during peak demand in the past. Given the situation, it could worsen,” he says.