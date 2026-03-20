West Asia conflict to raise pesticide input costs by 20-25%: Industry body

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is set to significantly raise input costs for India's crop protection industry by 20-25 per cent, industry body CropLife India said on Friday, warning that the disruption in key shipping routes could lead to shortage of essential pesticides during a critical agricultural season, adversely affecting yields.

"The disruptions may lead to shortage of certain crop protection products during a critical agriculture season, impacting yield and quality of produce," said Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman of CropLife India and Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Ltd.

Aggarwal said the industry was already bracing for lower capacity utilisation across technical and formulation plants, with cascading effects on earnings and employment, particularly among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).