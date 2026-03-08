West Asia crisis: Centre working for smooth gas supply to fertiliser plants

The government has assured the fertiliser companies that it is working on multiple plans to gradually lower the shortfall in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the Middle East, ensuring that production of critical plant nutrients does not get hampered even if the war continues for a longer period.

According to sources, top government officials held a series of meetings with senior officials of India’s leading fertiliser companies over the last few days. The government officials said that the Centre was looking at every possible way to ensure smooth availability of LNG, and that the shortfall narrows down from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, and subsequently more in a planned calibrated manner, sources added.

The meetings were conducted at a time when several reports stated that GAIL had cut down LNG supplies by as much as 10 per cent to some units of National Fertiliser Limited (NFL), which could harm production if more supply cuts were undertaken.

According to some analysts, NFL contributed around 25 per cent of the total annual domestic production of urea in India.

Sources said some government departments were also preparing a risk-assessment report that might be shared with the Ministry of Finance and others to evaluate the situation and work out all possible alternatives.