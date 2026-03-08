West Asia crisis: Centre working for smooth gas supply to fertiliser plants

Any disruption in gas supplies could severely harm India’s domestic production of urea and increase its reliance on imports.
India has already imported almost 83 per cent more urea in April-January 2025-26 due to a bump in domestic consumption. West Asia urea prices have gone up almost $100 per tonne to around $600 per tonne (FOB) ever since the crisis broke out a week back, while DAP rates have also gone up to around $750-770 per tonne from $650-670 per tonne per crisis.
The central government, last week, in a statement assured farmers not to panic and to start preparing their fields for the next crop. As of March 6, the country has fertiliser stocks equivalent to 17.73 million tones, which is a massive 36.5 per cent more than the 12.98 million tonnes during the same period last year, it added.