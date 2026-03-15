West Asia war may hit farmers' earnings if exports stay disrupted

The “medium-risk” products, of which about one-quarter to one-third of exports go to West Asia, included rice (36.7 per cent), coconuts and cashew nuts (35.8 per cent), frozen beef (28.9 per cent), processed fruits and nuts (27.6 per cent), onions, garlic and related vegetables (26.9 per cent), spice seeds such as cumin and coriander (23.4 per cent), spices such as ginger and turmeric (23 per cent), and dried pulses (21.9 per cent), the report said.