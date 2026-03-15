West Asia war may hit farmers' earnings if exports stay disrupted

The “very high risk” products — where more than 70 per cent of India’s exports go to West Asia — included sheep and goat meat (98.9 per cent), fresh or chilled beef (97.4 per cent), copra or dried coconut kernel (83.9 per cent), beer (81 per cent), bananas and plantains (79.6 per cent), and nutmeg, mace and cardamom (70.5 per cent).
The “high-risk products”, of which roughly 40-60 per cent of exports depended on the region, included butter and dairy fats (58.1 per cent), soft drinks and non-alcoholic beverages (55.6 per cent), coconut and palm kernel oil (52.5 per cent), manufactured tobacco products (50.9 per cent), other fresh vegetables (50.8 per cent), cheese and curd (47.8 per cent), other fresh fruits (44.8 per cent), tea (44.1 per cent), sunflower, safflower or cottonseed oil (42.2 per cent), and cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos (40 per cent).