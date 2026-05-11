Wheat production to surpass last year's level, says Shivraj Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the country's wheat production in the ongoing 2025-26 crop year (July-June) is likely to surpass last year's 117.94 million tonne despite localised damage caused due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms.

"We believe wheat production to be better than last year," Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The crop is good and there would be a record procurement, he added.

Harvesting of wheat -- the main rabi (winter) crop - is almost completed in major growing states. Its procurement is in full swing. The agriculture ministry had projected a wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26 prior to unseasonal rains, higher than last year's actual output.