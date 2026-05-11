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Wheat production to surpass last year's level, says Shivraj Chouhan

The agriculture ministry had projected a wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26 prior to unseasonal rains, higher than last year's actual output

wheat production
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
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Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the country's wheat production in the ongoing 2025-26 crop year (July-June) is likely to surpass last year's 117.94 million tonne despite localised damage caused due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms.

"We believe wheat production to be better than last year," Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The crop is good and there would be a record procurement, he added.

Harvesting of wheat -- the main rabi (winter) crop - is almost completed in major growing states. Its procurement is in full swing.  The agriculture ministry had projected a wheat production of 120.21 million tonnes in 2025-26 prior to unseasonal rains, higher than last year's actual output.

However, the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFFI) projected on April 14 that output would decline marginally, factoring in recent weather damage.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra sought to bridge the gap between the two estimates. "While the federation has estimated wheat production of 110 million tonnes, the figure given by the agriculture ministry prior to the rainfall is 120 million tonnes. The reality will be somewhere between 110 and 120 million tonnes," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :wheatWheat productionShivraj Singh ChouhanIndustry News

First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

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