Home / Industry / Auto / After GST-led surge, car sales growth likely to decelerate in FY27

After GST-led surge, car sales growth likely to decelerate in FY27

High base effect, weak pentup demand, and West Asia conflict to temper momentum

Rising premiumisation, increasing adoption of SUVs and alternative powertrains, and improving affordability are expected to support the medium-term outlook
premium
Rising premiumisation, increasing adoption of SUVs and alternative powertrains, and improving affordability are expected to support the medium-term outlook
Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s passenger vehicle (PV) industry growth is expected to moderate in 2026-27 (FY27), following a strong rebound in the second half of FY26 (H2FY26) driven by goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, as geopolitical tensions in West Asia cast a shadow on demand sentiment and outlook.
 
Industry volumes rose sharply in FY26, with total PV wholesales touching around 4.7 million units, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, largely due to a robust recovery in the latter half of the fiscal. “FY26 — particularly H2 — has been exceptionally strong for passenger vehicles, with sales exceeding 4.7 million units and growth of 8.3 per cent on an already high base,” said Anurag Singh of Primus Partners.
 
The sharp uptick in H2FY26 was underpinned by GST-led price reductions, pent-up demand and favourable rural sentiment.
 
“The current fiscal has unfolded as a tale of two halves… the second half is seeing a strong recovery on the back of policy support and healthy rural demand,” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, senior vice president at Icra.
 
However, as the industry transitions into FY27, multiple headwinds are expected to temper growth. Hemal Thakkar, senior director at Crisil Intelligence, highlighted that while the second-half momentum was expected to carry into early FY27, evolving geopolitical risks have altered projections. “The ongoing West Asia crisis has led to a sentimental impact across various automobile segments thereby leading to a drop in forecasts across categories,” Thakkar said.
 
He added that the growth outlook remains contingent on the first half performance. “The growth in FY2027 will remain challenging if the first half doesn’t see reasonable growth as the high base effect in the second half will weigh in on the overall fiscal growth,” Thakkar noted. Crisil Intelligence has consequently trimmed its PV growth estimate to 3-5% for FY27, down from an earlier expectation of 5-7%.
 
Icra has similarly flagged a moderation, estimating PV volume growth at 4-6 per cent in FY27, compared to 7-9 per cent in FY26. “Although demand sentiment remains optimistic, volumes are reaching levels that would weigh on the potential for outsized growth in FY27,” Krishnamurthy said.
 
The moderation is also attributed to the absorption of pent-up demand after the GST rate cuts. “A significant portion of pent-up demand following the GST reduction has already been absorbed. As a result… matching the headline performance of FY26 will be challenging,” Singh said.
 
Automakers, too, remain cautious. Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The industry witnessed a strong rebound in the second half, posting double-digit growth, supported by GST 2.0 implementation and a robust festive season.” However, he cautioned that “the industry will need to closely monitor geopolitical developments to mitigate potential supply-side risks.”
 
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, estimated that the PV industry could grow by around 5 per cent in FY27, “with a possible one percentage point variation,” but warned that “a prolonged conflict could alter this trajectory.”
 
Despite near-term headwinds, structural drivers remain intact. Rising premiumisation, increasing adoption of SUVs and alternative powertrains, and improving affordability are expected to support the medium-term outlook. Singh pointed out that “the average selling price of PVs continues to rise, driven by improvements in quality, safety, features, and technology,” while GST cuts are “enabling a new cohort of first-time buyers.”
 
Overall, while FY27 is likely to mark a phase of normalisation after an unusually strong FY26, the industry’s underlying demand drivers and financial resilience are expected to keep growth on a stable, albeit slower, trajectory. 
The outlook
  • FY26 volumes at 4.7million units, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year
  • FY27 growth seen at 3-6 per cent against 7-9 per cent in FY26
  • SUVs, premiumisation to support medium-term outlook
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

West Asia conflict: Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy raise prices as costs jump

Premium

Two-wheeler makers end FY26 strong on rural recovery, premium demand

Electric vehicle sales saw surge in FY26 on strong year-end push

Premium

Ministry of Heavy Industries, DFS plan financing push for e-buses, e-trucks

Premium

Govt starts talks with automobile companies on shift from E20 to E25

Topics :Passenger VehiclesPassenger vehiclepassenger vehicle salesautomobile industry

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story