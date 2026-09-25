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Audi India starts local assembly of new Q3 model ahead of October 16 launch

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and equipped with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, the all-new Audi Q3 combines dynamic capabilities

Audi India sales on reverse gear, down 18% to 6,463 units in 2018
The Audi Q3 India launch is scheduled for October 16, ahead of next month
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
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German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday started local assembly of its Q3 model at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen plant in Shendra here.

The Audi Q3 India launch is scheduled for October 16, ahead of next month, the company said in a release.

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and equipped with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, the all-new Audi Q3 combines dynamic capabilities. The model also features a range of segment-first features and technologies, further enhancing its appeal to modern luxury car buyers, it added.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said that it is an important milestone for the company in India.

The production of the All-New Audi Q3 reflects the strong capabilities of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility, he added.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, "Today marks a significant day for us as we begin production and take another important step towards the launch of the All-New Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been an important gateway to the Audi brand, and this new generation is set to build on that success with its distinctive design, progressive technology and dynamic character".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Audi IndiaAudiAuto sectorAuto industry

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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