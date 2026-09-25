Audi India starts local assembly of new Q3 model ahead of October 16 launch

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday started local assembly of its Q3 model at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen plant in Shendra here.

The Audi Q3 India launch is scheduled for October 16, ahead of next month, the company said in a release.

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and equipped with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive, the all-new Audi Q3 combines dynamic capabilities. The model also features a range of segment-first features and technologies, further enhancing its appeal to modern luxury car buyers, it added.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said that it is an important milestone for the company in India.