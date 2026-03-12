Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from April 1 to offset rise in costs

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it will hike prices of its products in India by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026 to partially offset rise in input costs and adverse impact of currency fluctuations.

The price hike will be across the model range and the ex-showroom price of models to increase up to 2 per cent, Audi India said in a statement.

"Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent effective from April 1, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers," Audi India Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon said.