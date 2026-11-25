The Ministry of Heavy Industries has disbursed ₹4,385.28 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry during the current financial year up to November 25. The disbursement during the first eight months of 2026-27 (FY27) is more than double the ₹2,064.36 crore disbursed during the whole of FY26.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries announced the figures on Wednesday after a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy. The Union Cabinet approved the auto PLI scheme on September 15, 2021, and the government notified it on September 23, 2021.

The scheme has a total budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore over five years, from FY23 to FY27. It aims to encourage domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products, including electric vehicles and their components, through financial incentives linked to sales.

The ministry disbursed ₹322 crore under the scheme in FY25, followed by ₹2,064.36 crore in FY26. With the ministry disbursing ₹4,385.28 crore between April 1 and November 25 this year, the cumulative disbursement since the scheme's launch has reached ₹6,771.64 crore. The ministry said, "With a total approved budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore, the auto PLI Scheme has made significant progress in promoting investments, strengthening domestic supply chains and encouraging the manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products. During FY27, incentive disbursements under the scheme reached ₹4,385.28 crore as of November 25." As of September 30, companies approved under the scheme had reported cumulative investments of ₹52,806 crore, exceeding the government's target of ₹42,500 crore. The scheme has also facilitated incremental sales of ₹82,993 crore over the base year FY20 and generated 77,755 employment opportunities, according to the ministry.