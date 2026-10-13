Auto revenue seen rising up to 28% in Q2; input costs may squeeze margins

Automobile manufacturers are expected to deliver a strong performance on several counts for the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27) but higher commodity costs could restrict profitability despite strong sales, according to brokerage estimates.

Revenues are anticipated to grow 26-28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) are projected to expand 14-16 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) could go up 12-13 per cent.

Axis Securities expects a growth rate of 28 per cent, 16 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, in revenues, Ebitda and PAT. Choice Institutional Equities forecasts growth of 26.3 per cent, 14 per cent and 13.1 per cent, respectively, for the three.

However, Fada has sounded a word of caution that growth, particularly in September, was inflated by a low base because customers had deferred purchases ahead of last year’s GST rate cuts in the same month. The dealers’ body also flagged rising inventories in passenger vehicles, reaching 43-45 days by September-end, and said festival demand and affordability would be key moniterables.

Two-wheeler registrations grew 26.88 per cent, passenger vehicles 22.23 per cent, and commercial vehicles 25.16 per cent, while tractor sales increased 14.51 per cent.

According to the data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), retail registrations rose 24.92 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.55 million units during the quarter.

The demand for vehicles remained strong during the quarter, supported by affordability gains through reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates, new launches, and improving rural demand.

However, the estimates cover different sets of firms.

Strong growth in sales may not translate into equally strong profits for passenger-vehicle makers. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is expected to post revenue growth of 28-30 per cent, but PAT could fall 8-15 per cent, according to Axis Securities, ACMIIL and Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates (ACMIIL) expects price increases and operational efficiencies to mitigate some cost pressures, but indicated that a meaningful recovery in margins would depend on movements in commodity prices and the timing of the cost pass-through.

It expects the impact to continue into Q3FY27. Prices of copper and rubber rose 6 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, quarter-on-quarter, according to Elara.

Commodity inflation remains the principal headwind. Elara Securities said pricing by automakers had not fully offset earlier increases in commodity prices, keeping margins under pressure despite strong volumes.

A similar divergence is expected at Mahindra & Mahindra. While revenues could rise around 23 per cent, Sharekhan expects PAT growth of just 5.5 per cent, with weakness in the tractor business weighing on earnings.

Tata Motors’ passenger-vehicle business could be an exception to the broader trend in margin pressure.

Two-wheeler manufacturers are expected to fare better. TVS Motor’s revenues could grow 35-38 per cent and PAT 45-49 per cent, according to Axis Securities and Sharekhan.