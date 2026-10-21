Automakers urge Centre to defer BS-VII brake and tyre norms until 2035

The ACEA also raised specific concerns about pollution from brakes and tyres. It called for brake-particle limits to be introduced only when the testing procedure was fully developed, and said measures to reduce tyre-abrasion particles should be worked out directly with the tyre industry. The association stated that appropriate limits and deadlines depended on having reliable testing methods and enough time for manufacturers and suppliers to prepare.

Subsequent developments in Europe lent weight to the automakers’ concerns about technical readiness. The European Union (EU) adopted the final Euro 7 rules in April 2024, replacing its original July 2025 deadline with a phased rollout. The rules will apply from November 2026 to car models being introduced for the first time, while from November 2027, all new cars sold must comply, including models that were already on sale before the rules came into effect. Tyre-abrasion limits have a separate timeline, with requirements for new car and van tyre models scheduled from July 2028, and all such tyres from July 2030. For brake emissions, the EU adopted detailed testing rules in 2026, after further technical work.