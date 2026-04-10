BEE plans slashing super credits for strong hybrid cars in CAFE-3

This is how VDFs start to make a real difference. Take a carmaker selling 1,000 petrol SUVs emitting 150 grams per kilometre (g/km) and 1,000 small cars emitting 100 g/km in a year. Its average emissions would stand at 125 g/km. Now, if the company introduces EVs and sells 200 units, the math shifts quickly. With a VDF of 3.0, those 200 EVs are counted as 600 units, pulling the average fleet-wide emissions of the carmaker down sharply to about 93.75 g/km. If the BEE-set target is 100 g/km, the addition of just 200 EVs is enough to pull the company comfortably within the limit.