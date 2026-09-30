CAFE 3 fuel efficiency norms notified without carve-out for small cars

After multiple drafts, intense discussions and bitter fights among carmakers over the past 27 months, the Ministry of Power late Tuesday night notified the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-3) norms to lower carbon dioxide emissions.

The final notification made it clear that small cars will not get a separate concession. Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker and the country's dominant small-car seller, had strongly pushed for such relief.

The September 2025 draft had introduced a provision that would have given petrol cars weighing up to 909 kg a special 3 grams per km (g/km) concession. Under the proposal, 3 g/km would be deducted from the carbon dioxide emissions figure of such cars while calculating the manufacturer's CAFE performance.

Various other automakers — including major electric vehicle (EV) makers Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor — had vehemently opposed the carve-out, stating that it would disproportionately benefit a segment dominated by one carmaker. The dispute kept escalating and finally reached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The CAFE-3 norms will come into effect from April 2027 and remain in force until March 2032. Small-car dispute settled The government has settled the dispute not by giving any carve-out, but by changing the main CAFE equation itself, which is used to calculate the carbon dioxide emissions target for each automaker. This is important because CAFE targets are not fixed for every car. They are calculated for each manufacturer’s fleet based on the weighted average weight of the vehicles it sells. The heavier the fleet, the higher the permitted fuel consumption target.

The September 2025 draft used 1,170 kg as the reference weight and had a relatively steep weight adjustment. It also separately gave qualifying sub-909 kg petrol cars a 3 g/km concession. The final notification removes that separate concession and shifts the reference weight to 1,229 kg. It also uses a flatter weight adjustment, with the annual multiplier declining from 0.00158 in FY28 to 0.00131 in FY32. In simple terms, this changes the benefit across the industry. Lighter fleets get a softer target than they would have under the September 2025 formula, while heavier fleets get a harder target. For example, using the final notification’s formula, a 909-kg car gets an FY28 emissions target of about 82.8 g/km, compared with about 76 g/km under the September 2025 formula. At the other end, a 2,500-kg car gets an FY28 target of about 142.4 g/km under the final formula, compared with about 151.4 g/km under the September 2025 formula. This means the final formula is significantly stricter for very heavy vehicles.

Thus, rather than creating a special category for cars below 909 kg, the government has effectively built more relief for lighter vehicles into the broader formula. The first CAFE-3 draft was released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) — which works under the Ministry of Power — in June 2024. Maruti subsequently sought separate relief for small cars. The September 2025 draft formally introduced the 3 g/km provision, after which the industry split sharply. The BEE issued another revised draft in July this year, wherein it removed the carve-out for small cars. EVs retain the advantage The other major feature of CAFE-3 is the super-credit mechanism, which gives manufacturers additional compliance value for selling cleaner vehicles.

Under the final rules, one battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be treated as three vehicles while calculating the manufacturer's fleet performance. The same 3x factor applies to range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs). The higher the factor, the easier it is for the carmaker to reach its emissions target. For plug-in hybrids and strong hybrids running on flex-fuel, the factor is 2.5x. Strong hybrids get a 1.6x factor, while flex-fuel vehicles get 1.1x. Any fuel blend that has minimum 85 per cent ethanol is called flex-fuel. The final structure is considerably different from the first proposal. The June 2024 draft had offered a 4x factor for BEVs, 2x for PHEVs, 1.2x for strong hybrids and a 5x factor for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles do not feature in the final super-credit table.