Car inventory levels lower this festival season amid rising demand

According to dealer sources, automakers are offering maximum benefits ranging from around ₹25,000 to over ₹1.5 lakh on select models and variants. These include cash discounts, exchange facilities, bonuses on scrapping, and loyalty benefits.

Anurag Singh, managing director of advisory firm Primus Partners, said strong sales had helped keep inventories in check, while the festival demand outlook remained promising. “Sales have been good, so inventory levels are in control. The demand is also promising. I see inventory levels to be in control for the near term, and also most customers are likely to get delivery,” Singh said. However, he said inventories could rise quickly if sales weakened for one or two months.