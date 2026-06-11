Govt waives excise duty on E22-E30 petrol blends: What it means for you

The Centre has extended excise-duty exemptions to petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol, paving the way for the rollout of fuel grades beyond the current E20 standard.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance exempted petrol containing 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent and 30 per cent ethanol from central excise duty. The move covers fuel variants commonly referred to as E22, E25, E27 and E30 and marks the first major tax incentive for ethanol blends above E20.

The decision is aimed at supporting India's ethanol blending programme, which seeks to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and create additional demand for domestically produced ethanol.

What has changed? The government has inserted four new categories of ethanol-blended petrol into the central excise exemption framework: • E22: 22 per cent ethanol and 78 per cent petrol • E25: 25 per cent ethanol and 75 per cent petrol • E27: 27 per cent ethanol and 73 per cent petrol • E30: 30 per cent ethanol and 70 per cent petrol All four fuel grades will attract a nil rate of excise duty, provided they meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specification IS 19850 and the applicable taxes on both petrol and ethanol have already been paid.

Bharati Balaji, deputy director general at All India Distillers Association, said: "...For the distilling industry, this is a powerful demand-side signal, it creates a clear commercial pathway to deploy our surplus ethanol production capacity, which currently stands well above E20 programme requirements." Balaji further said that the move will reduce crude import bill and reinforce India's energy security at a time when global fuel markets remain deeply volatile. "We urge state governments to complement this measure with aligned tax structures so that the full benefit reaches both industry and consumers at the pump." How much ethanol does India produce? India's ethanol production capacity has grown significantly in recent years, driven by government support measures such as interest subsidy programmes and higher blending targets.