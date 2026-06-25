Commercial vehicle EV adoption nears tipping point, says Tata Motors

India's largest commercial vehicle (CV) maker, Tata Motors, believes the country's CV industry is approaching a "meaningful inflection point" in electrification, driven by government incentives, localisation, improved financing and a strengthening total cost of ownership (TCO) proposition.
Tata Motors expects the domestic commercial vehicle industry to post single-digit growth in FY27, despite near-term headwinds from rising commodity prices and fuel-cost volatility. Speaking at a press briefing, Executive Director Girish Wagh said the sector continues to be supported by structural drivers, including India's GDP growth, rising road freight demand, infrastructure spending, manufacturing activity and consumption-led growth. While higher input costs and fuel-price fluctuations could weigh on volumes and margins in the short term, he described them as cyclical challenges that do not alter the industry's long-term growth trajectory. Wagh added that the industry has already recorded double-digit growth in the first quarter and expects that momentum to underpin growth through the rest of the financial year.
Speaking at a press briefing, Wagh said electric vehicles account for about 7 per cent of the company's small commercial vehicle (SCV) sales and are expected to move into double digits by the end of the current financial year as adoption gathers pace across segments. "FY27 could emerge as an inflection point," he said.
Unlike several global markets, where electric truck adoption has slowed because of inadequate charging infrastructure and policy uncertainty, Tata Motors believes India is developing a more supportive ecosystem. The company attributed this to a combination of demand-side incentives, such as lower GST and government schemes, supply-side support through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and increasing localisation of key EV components.
Wagh said participation from financiers and charging infrastructure providers has improved significantly over the past few years, helping address concerns over technology risk, residual value and vehicle utilisation that had initially slowed adoption.
The company is also banking on localisation to make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable without long-term dependence on incentives. Tata Motors has invested in developing its own EV architecture and is working with domestic suppliers for motors, e-axles and battery systems. The broader Tata Group is simultaneously building battery-cell manufacturing capacity.
According to the company, the economics of electric commercial vehicles are becoming increasingly attractive for fleet operators. In several urban and last-mile applications, customers are able to achieve total cost of ownership parity within two to four years, after which lower operating costs improve profitability.
While adoption is currently strongest in the SCV segment, Tata Motors expects penetration in medium and heavy commercial vehicles to rise gradually, led by sectors such as e-commerce, mining, steel and cement. The company believes early adoption by large fleet operators could accelerate wider industry acceptance.
Tata Motors currently offers one of the country's widest electric commercial vehicle portfolios, spanning buses, small commercial vehicles and trucks, and sees electrification as a key long-term growth driver as India pushes for cleaner mobility and lower emissions.
Tata Motors to begin isobutanol-blended diesel truck trials next quarter
Tata Motors will begin pilot trials of trucks running on diesel blended with 2 per cent isobutanol next quarter, joining an industry-wide effort to evaluate alternative fuels as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil. The company is working with government agencies and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to source the blended fuel for the trials.
Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said the initial phase would assess vehicle performance and operational viability under real-world conditions. While isobutanol has a lower calorific value than conventional diesel, Wagh said the impact at a 2 per cent blending level is expected to be negligible.
"We will start trials on 2 per cent blending of isobutanol on a pilot basis," he said, adding that the company is awaiting fuel supplies from HPCL before commencing testing.
The initiative is part of a government-led programme involving vehicle manufacturers, testing agencies and fuel retailers to study the feasibility of introducing biofuels into the diesel ecosystem. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been exploring alternative fuel pathways as part of a broader strategy to improve energy security and reduce transport-sector emissions.
Industry executives said the programme mirrors the government's ethanol-blending initiative for petrol, which has helped reduce fossil fuel imports while creating additional demand for domestically produced biofuels. Although the current trials are limited to a 2 per cent blend, the findings could help policymakers assess whether higher blending levels are technically and commercially viable for heavy-duty vehicles.
Wagh said the industry supports efforts to enhance India's energy independence and will work closely with regulators during the pilot phase. The trials are expected to generate critical data on fuel efficiency, engine performance and long-term durability before any wider rollout is considered.