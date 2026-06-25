Commercial vehicle EV adoption nears tipping point, says Tata Motors

India's largest commercial vehicle (CV) maker, Tata Motors, believes the country's CV industry is approaching a "meaningful inflection point" in electrification, driven by government incentives, localisation, improved financing and a strengthening total cost of ownership (TCO) proposition.

Tata Motors expects the domestic commercial vehicle industry to post single-digit growth in FY27, despite near-term headwinds from rising commodity prices and fuel-cost volatility. Speaking at a press briefing, Executive Director Girish Wagh said the sector continues to be supported by structural drivers, including India's GDP growth, rising road freight demand, infrastructure spending, manufacturing activity and consumption-led growth. While higher input costs and fuel-price fluctuations could weigh on volumes and margins in the short term, he described them as cyclical challenges that do not alter the industry's long-term growth trajectory. Wagh added that the industry has already recorded double-digit growth in the first quarter and expects that momentum to underpin growth through the rest of the financial year.

Speaking at a press briefing, Wagh said electric vehicles account for about 7 per cent of the company's small commercial vehicle (SCV) sales and are expected to move into double digits by the end of the current financial year as adoption gathers pace across segments. "FY27 could emerge as an inflection point," he said. Unlike several global markets, where electric truck adoption has slowed because of inadequate charging infrastructure and policy uncertainty, Tata Motors believes India is developing a more supportive ecosystem. The company attributed this to a combination of demand-side incentives, such as lower GST and government schemes, supply-side support through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, and increasing localisation of key EV components.

Wagh said participation from financiers and charging infrastructure providers has improved significantly over the past few years, helping address concerns over technology risk, residual value and vehicle utilisation that had initially slowed adoption. The company is also banking on localisation to make electric commercial vehicles commercially viable without long-term dependence on incentives. Tata Motors has invested in developing its own EV architecture and is working with domestic suppliers for motors, e-axles and battery systems. The broader Tata Group is simultaneously building battery-cell manufacturing capacity. According to the company, the economics of electric commercial vehicles are becoming increasingly attractive for fleet operators. In several urban and last-mile applications, customers are able to achieve total cost of ownership parity within two to four years, after which lower operating costs improve profitability.