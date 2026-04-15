Commercial vehicle growth seen moderating to 6-7% in FY27 amid headwinds

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) industry is expected to enter a phase of moderated growth in FY27 after a strong rebound in FY26, with analysts pointing to cyclical headwinds and macroeconomic uncertainties tempering momentum.

The CV industry grew about 11.7 per cent in FY26 to around 10,60,906 units, from 9,49,406 units in FY25 as per Federation of Automobile Dealers Association data.

According to Som Kapoor, Partner and Future of Mobility Leader at EY-Parthenon, FY26 marked a robust recovery year; however, he expects growth in FY27 to slow to high single digits around 6–7 per cent, not due to any structural downturn but as a result of cyclical factors such as oil price volatility, monsoon-linked rural demand, and broader macroeconomic pressures.

“The upcycle has largely played out in FY26. FY27 is likely to see continued growth, but at a more moderate pace,” Kapoor said, adding that the industry still has headroom for expansion and is not at a structural peak. Giving a similar view, Anurag Singh, Managing Director at Primus Partners, noted that CV cycles remain difficult to predict as they are closely tied to infrastructure spending, freight demand, and credit availability. “Given current geopolitical uncertainties, commodity fluctuations, and tighter financing conditions, a phase of muted or flat growth is a realistic base case rather than an outright downturn,” he said. In such an environment, sustaining peak earnings and volumes may become more critical than chasing incremental growth, with even maintaining FY27 performance levels seen as a success.

Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said that while FY26 witnessed strong growth, it was partly driven by a one-time trigger. “While the domestic CV industry reported a notable 11.7 per cent YoY growth in retail volumes in FY2026, it is to be noted that the said growth was primarily fueled by the downward revision in GST rates applicable for CVs from 28 per cent to 18 per cent effective September 22, 2025. With this backdrop, the demand boost driven by GST rate cuts is expected to moderate gradually,” she said, adding that growth will remain closely linked to infrastructure, construction, mining activity, replacement demand, and regulatory factors.

Within the CV segment, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) continued to account for the largest share of volumes in FY26, while medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) posted the fastest growth. This trend is expected to broadly continue into FY27. Retail data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) shows that CV sales rose 11.7 per cent year-on-year to 10,60,906 units in FY26, up from 9,49,406 units in FY25. LCVs grew 12.5 per cent to 6,38,323 units, while MCVs saw a sharp 22.9 per cent increase to 87,676 units. Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) registered a comparatively moderate 7.8 per cent growth at 3,34,227 units.

Monthly trends also indicate broad-based momentum. In March, CV retail sales grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 1,02,536 units, with MCVs leading growth at 25.5 per cent supported by infrastructure-led demand and school bus purchases. LCVs and HCVs grew 11.9 per cent and 18.5 per cent respectively, indicating participatory growth across segments. For the month of March, sales in rural markets outperformed urban markets, as rural retail growth stood at 26.4 per cent exceeding urban growth of 23.8 per cent. At the same time, early signs of electrification are emerging in the segment. The share of electric CVs rose to 2.4 per cent in March, more than double the year-ago level, indicating gradual adoption, particularly in last-mile and load applications.

Providing a segment-wise outlook, Shah said, “ICRA expects the domestic wholesale CV volumes to register a moderate 4–6 per cent YoY growth in FY2027, on a broadened base of FY2026. The M&HCV (trucks) segment is likely to see a 5–7 per cent YoY growth, supported by replacement demand and steady performance in key end-user industries. The LCV segment is expected to grow at 3–5 per cent, aided by recovery in e-commerce, while the buses segment could see a relatively higher growth of 7–9 per cent driven by scrappage of older government vehicles and replacement demand.” Despite steady demand, industry players may face margin pressures in FY27 due to supply-side challenges and fluctuating input costs. Analysts caution that a combination of commodity volatility and tighter financing conditions could weigh on profitability even as volumes remain stable.

On the demand-supply balance, Shah noted that while infrastructure spending and replacement demand remain key tailwinds, risks persist. “The sector continues to face headwinds such as elevated fuel prices and financing challenges, especially in price-sensitive segments like LCVs. The ability of fleet operators to pass on higher fuel costs through freight rate hikes will be critical,” she said. She added that rural demand has remained steady so far, supported by healthy monsoons and GST cuts, but the potential impact of an El Niño-led weak monsoon on rural cashflows remains a key monitorable. In terms of market share, Tata Motors continued to lead the CV market in FY26 with a 34.1 per cent share, though slightly lower than the previous year. Mahindra & Mahindra strengthened its position to over 28 per cent while Ashok Leyland maintained a stable share of around 17.8 per cent. Other players, including VE Commercial Vehicles and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, also saw steady participation.